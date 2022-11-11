See All Dermatologists in Lumberton, NC
Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD

Dermatology
5 (448)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is a Dermatologist in Lumberton, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hendricks works at Southeastern Dermatology in Lumberton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Dermatology
    4390 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 516-6427
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 448 ratings
    Patient Ratings (448)
    5 Star
    (424)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Bartlett J. — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1740246115
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology - Johns Hopkins Medical Center|Johns Hopkins Medical Center
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks works at Southeastern Dermatology in Lumberton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

    Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    448 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

