Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD is a Dermatologist in Lumberton, NC. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Dermatology4390 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 516-6427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendricks?
The staff and facility are great
About Dr. Andrew Hendricks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740246115
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - Johns Hopkins Medical Center|Johns Hopkins Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendricks accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
448 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.