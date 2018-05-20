Overview

Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Hearn works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.