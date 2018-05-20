Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD
Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Hearn works at
Mhp General & Vascular Surgery3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 2010, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 961-4335
The Vein Center of Cincinnati LLC7426 Beechmont Ave Unit 211, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 232-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am only sorry I did not go to Doctor Hearn first . He was more concerned about my swelling and leg condition. He wrapped my leg for the swelling and will return to do a scan for vein condition .
About Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851392336
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Dennison University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hearn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hearn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hearn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hearn has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hearn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.