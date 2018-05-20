See All Vascular Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Vascular Surgery
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Hearn works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mhp General & Vascular Surgery
    3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 2010, Cincinnati, OH 45211
    The Vein Center of Cincinnati LLC
    7426 Beechmont Ave Unit 211, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Spider Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Veins
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Secondary Hypertension
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Sagamore Health Network
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 20, 2018
    I am only sorry I did not go to Doctor Hearn first . He was more concerned about my swelling and leg condition. He wrapped my leg for the swelling and will return to do a scan for vein condition .
    Pat Madix in Cincinnati, OH — May 20, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD

    Specialties
    Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1851392336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    Medical Education
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    Dennison University
    Board Certifications
    Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Hearn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearn is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hearn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hearn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hearn works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hearn's profile.

    Dr. Hearn has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hearn on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

