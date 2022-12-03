Overview

Dr. Andrew Heaford, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Heaford works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.