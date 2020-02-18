Overview

Dr. Andrew Head, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Head works at West Michigan Rheumatology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.