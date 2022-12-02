See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Hayduke works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    drhayduke.com
    444 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 288-1711
  2. 2
    drhayduke.com
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K206, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 341-6996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I had a double mastectomy with immediate reconstruction (due to breast cancer) by another team of doctors in 2019... which was a disaster. The implants with mesh became infected and both had to be removed via emergency surgery. I came to Dr. Hayduke in 2021 for help in repairing the damage. One side was really bad; I looked like the elephant man. Dr. Hayduke was so kind, but he repeatedly said, "I can't promise anything." But in the end, his work was AMAZING! He is a genius with a scalpel... I feel like myself again.
    Anonymous — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588666119
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
