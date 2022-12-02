Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayduke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Hayduke works at
Locations
-
1
drhayduke.com444 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 288-1711
-
2
drhayduke.com39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K206, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayduke?
I had a double mastectomy with immediate reconstruction (due to breast cancer) by another team of doctors in 2019... which was a disaster. The implants with mesh became infected and both had to be removed via emergency surgery. I came to Dr. Hayduke in 2021 for help in repairing the damage. One side was really bad; I looked like the elephant man. Dr. Hayduke was so kind, but he repeatedly said, "I can't promise anything." But in the end, his work was AMAZING! He is a genius with a scalpel... I feel like myself again.
About Dr. Andrew Hayduke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588666119
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayduke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayduke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayduke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayduke works at
Dr. Hayduke has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayduke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayduke speaks French.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayduke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayduke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayduke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayduke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.