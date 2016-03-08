Dr. Andrew Haskell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haskell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Haskell, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Haskell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Haskell works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haskell surgically repaired my torn achilles tendon after an attempt at non-surgical repair failed. Dr. Haskell was very professional yet approachable. Took as much time as was needed to answer any questions I had. The surgery went great and the facilities were amazing. His supporting staff was awesome as well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Andrew Haskell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851300552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haskell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haskell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haskell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haskell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haskell speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskell.
