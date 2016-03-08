Overview

Dr. Andrew Haskell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Haskell works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.