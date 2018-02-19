Overview

Dr. Andrew Hartman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Hartman works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.