Overview

Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Harrison works at SNS Rheumatology Associates, Inc. in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.