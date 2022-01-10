Overview

Dr. Andrew Harrison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Harrison works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Blepharoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.