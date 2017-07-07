See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Madison, AL
Dr. Andrew Harper, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Harper, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Harper works at Huntsville Reproductive Medicine in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Huntsville Location
    Huntsville Location
20 Hughes Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758
(256) 213-2229

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Infertility Evaluation
Donor Egg Collection
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Donor Egg Collection
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 07, 2017
    Dr. Harper and his staff, especially our nurse Chelsea were amazing. We did 3 fresh cycles got pregnant on all 3. Number one was a miscarriage at 6 weeks. Number 2 with twins at 9 weeks was also a miscarriage. Now we are pregnant with a baby girl and we owe so much to Dr. Harper and his team. They were always there for us answered all questions and were very caring. It took us over 2 1/2 years to get to this point but it was all worth it. I never felt it was about the money.
    Jul 07, 2017
    Dr. Andrew Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harper works at Huntsville Reproductive Medicine in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Harper’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

