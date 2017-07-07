Dr. Andrew Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Harper, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Location20 Hughes Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 213-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Dr. Harper and his staff, especially our nurse Chelsea were amazing. We did 3 fresh cycles got pregnant on all 3. Number one was a miscarriage at 6 weeks. Number 2 with twins at 9 weeks was also a miscarriage. Now we are pregnant with a baby girl and we owe so much to Dr. Harper and his team. They were always there for us answered all questions and were very caring. It took us over 2 1/2 years to get to this point but it was all worth it. I never felt it was about the money.
About Dr. Andrew Harper, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215901194
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
