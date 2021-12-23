Dr. Andrew Harbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Harbin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Harbin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Harbin works at
Locations
Chesapeak Urology Associates, Westminster, MD410 Malcolm Dr Ste A, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-1633Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Earlier this yr, I was in need of finding a new Urologist. My research led me to Dr. Harbin. "bedside manner" as well as documented training/schools are traits that I seek when looking for a new doctor. Dr. Harbin meets those personal requirements for me. He is currently treating me for BPH and his guidance through this process has been excellent. I feel very confident in his abilities and am glad to have placed my trust in him.
About Dr. Andrew Harbin, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harbin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.