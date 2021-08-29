Overview

Dr. Andrew Hararah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hararah works at Andrew M Hararah DO in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.