Dr. Hanflik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Hanflik, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Hanflik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9353 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Hanflik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanflik has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanflik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanflik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanflik.
