Dr. Andrew Hampshire, MD

Hematology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Hampshire, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hampshire works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main
    2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-6622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Dr. Andrew Hampshire is not only a brilliant physician, he has also been designated as a “ Top Doctor” for many years. This outstanding doctor & man has the “bedside” manner & medical skills one needs & desires when dealing with a serious illness. Dr. Hampshire listens carefully to & prescribes a course of treatment for his patients with the goal of achieving the best outcome both physically & emotionally. I feel Blessed to have him as my doctor.
    — Sep 21, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Hampshire, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073559068
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Medical Oncology
