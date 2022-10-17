Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Debrecen and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Halpern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Halifax Health - Keech Pediatric Neighborhood Care431 S Keech St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-3553Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Port Orange870 Dunlawton Ave Ste 310, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 425-1313
-
3
Halifax Clinical Integration Inc200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 523-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
Halpern has been seeing my children since each left the NICU; I trust him 100% with my children's' well being and health. Halpern has a dry sense of humor from my experience with him over the years, which can be off-putting at first if misunderstood, but he's well versed in old school pediatric treatments. Once your baby ages into a toddler then Halpern's personality begins to shine; he's great with my special needs toddler (who detests medical environments and having vitals taken). Halpern is a skeptical pediatrician, not because he refuses to listen to parent's concerns, but rather out of precaution of misdiagnosing young, small children. Many concerns can be the symptoms of an array of conditions for children that cannot communicate; thus, Halpern typically tends to monitor children's percentiles and the overall display of symptoms/appearance over the course of a few months before he'll officially diagnose (then he will send as many referrals as needed). THE STAFF IS LOVELY!
About Dr. Andrew Halpern, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487640397
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- U Debrecen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.