Dr. Andrew Hall, MD
Dr. Andrew Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Relevium Pain Specialists3975 S Durango Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 940-8007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hall takes great care to read all scan’s provided and accurately identify source of pain. He explains the source and makes his plan to address whole istically. I understood the plan. We followed the plan and Now I’m feeling Great! I Highly Recommend! Thank you Dr Hall
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1366737421
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.