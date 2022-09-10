Dr. Andrew Haidet, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Haidet, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Haidet, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Locations
Gulf Shore Cosmetic and Family Dentistry225 Banyan Blvd Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 366-4179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haidet?
My hygienist visit last week was as always superb! I love this office because everyone is so friendly, The office is impeccably clean, Michelle, my hygienist is incredibly talented at her job, Dr. Haidet is a wonderful dentist and I would recommend this office to anyone!
About Dr. Andrew Haidet, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1760822928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidet accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haidet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haidet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.