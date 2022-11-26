See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Andrew Haas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Haas works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Hospital
    1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford
    1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 325-4087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Haas for my knee issues. Dr Hass reviewed my x-rays with me and we agreed upon a treatment that made sense. What I did like was that he wasn’t in a rush to perform major surgery like my previous doctor recommended in the past and explained all my options. i was given the time to ask and have questions answered so i could make an informed decision. Staff is professional and friendly and i was taken on time.
    Bruce Handler — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Haas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316940687
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Univ
    Residency
    • Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

