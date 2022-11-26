Overview

Dr. Andrew Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at ColumbiaDoctors in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.