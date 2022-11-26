Dr. Andrew Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Haas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Haas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
-
1
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Haas for my knee issues. Dr Hass reviewed my x-rays with me and we agreed upon a treatment that made sense. What I did like was that he wasn’t in a rush to perform major surgery like my previous doctor recommended in the past and explained all my options. i was given the time to ask and have questions answered so i could make an informed decision. Staff is professional and friendly and i was taken on time.
About Dr. Andrew Haas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316940687
Education & Certifications
- Boston Univ
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.