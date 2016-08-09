Dr. Andrew Gutow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gutow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gutow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The local orthopedic doctors sent me to Dr. Gutow as it was a complicated surgery. He did an amazing job. Really appreciated that he took a lot of care with my incision as it was my outer elbow. You cannot even see it!! Very through and took the time to answer all my questions before and after surgery!
About Dr. Andrew Gutow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780752873
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gutow has seen patients for Limb Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.