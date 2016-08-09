Overview

Dr. Andrew Gutow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Gutow works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.