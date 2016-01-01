Dr. Andrew Gurman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gurman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gurman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Altoona Hand and Wrist Surgery LLC1701 12th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 942-7324
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Gurman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1811957426
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gurman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurman.
