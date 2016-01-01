Overview

Dr. Andrew Gurman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Gurman works at Altoona Hand & Wrist Surgery, LLC in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.