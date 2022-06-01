Dr. Andrew Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
1
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1164Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (954) 869-1152Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-1161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family is grateful to Doctor Gupta and group for helping Alex through a difficult time. Alex knee was injured and needed a surgery. He had large hematoma that must be removed. Doctor Gupta did an amazing job operating on him and follow up on him until returned to normal ADL.
About Dr. Andrew Gupta, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1639430556
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
