Overview

Dr. Andrew Gross, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.