Dr. Andrew Gross, MD

Neurology
3.5 (29)
Dr. Andrew Gross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Dr. Gross works at First In Flight Neurology in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Advance, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Myasthenia Gravis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    First in Flight Neurology
    131 Medical Park Rd Ste 308, Mooresville, NC 28117
    Wake Forest Baptist Health-davie Medical Center
    329 NC HIGHWAY 801 N, Advance, NC 27006

  Davie Medical Center
  Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Temporal Arteritis
Myasthenia Gravis
Stroke
Temporal Arteritis
Myasthenia Gravis
Stroke

Temporal Arteritis
Myasthenia Gravis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 18, 2021
    Both Tami and Dr. Gross are wonderful professionals. Dr. Gross went out of his way to write a very clear description of my results for the use of other professionals. I was impressed with his ability to listen to my expectations and deliver the medical reports in the fashion I needed them. I'm very happy to have located Dr. Gross to tackle my complex issue. He has both the professional and soft skills one would like.
    Chris M — May 18, 2021
    Neurology
    English
    1730322843
    Neurology
    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gross has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Myasthenia Gravis and Stroke, and more.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

