Dr. Andrew Grollman, MD
Dr. Andrew Grollman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I was seen on time. I didn’t wait long to see Dr. Grollman. He listened, asked good questions, and outlined next steps in a treatment plan.
About Dr. Andrew Grollman, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Robert Wood Johnson Hosp-UMDNJ
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Urology
Dr. Grollman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grollman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grollman works at
Dr. Grollman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grollman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Grollman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grollman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grollman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grollman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.