Dr. Andrew Greenberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Broken Arm and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-8717
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Andrew Greenberg is an amazing orthopedic surgeon. He has given me my mobility back to my elbow and hand, of which no other surgeon was able to promise. My scar is so small in comparison to the large scarring I was guaranteed by other surgeons. Every time I went into his office I left with a smile, although I had great pain. This is because I trusted him and knew I was in good hands, and that is the most important thing a patient needs when they are at the hands of a doctor. He is down to earth, so very smart and it is obvious that his goal is to make you pain free and whole again, nothing more. Stark contrast to what I have experienced with other surgeons. I cannot express enough how I highly recommend Dr. Greenberg and am fortunate to have found him.
    Patricia Porco — Sep 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811211980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Broken Arm and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

