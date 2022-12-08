See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Andrew Green, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Green works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and E Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Office
    2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1500
    Butler Office
    100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1533
    Ocpn-uoi Inc.
    1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1533
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    East Greenwich
    1405 S County Trl, E Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 457-1533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Green explains options clearly. He is experienced, caring and thorough.
    — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932149887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ca Pacific Med Center
    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

