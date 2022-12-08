Overview

Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Green works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and E Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.