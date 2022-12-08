Dr. Andrew Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1500
Butler Office100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 457-1533
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1533Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
East Greenwich1405 S County Trl, E Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 457-1533
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green explains options clearly. He is experienced, caring and thorough.
About Dr. Andrew Green, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932149887
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific Med Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Princeton U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
