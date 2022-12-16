See All Podiatrists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Andrew Green, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Andrew Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Green works at Atlantic Foot & Ankle Associates in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daytona Beach
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 230, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 274-3336
  2. 2
    21 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 586-7373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew Green, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598787988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
