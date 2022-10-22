Dr. Andrew Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Northeast Georgia Physicians Gr1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 110, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green is perhaps the most thorough, kind and caring dictir I’ve ever had. His expertise in surgery is top notch. I cannot imagine another physician I’d rate as high.
About Dr. Andrew Green, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.