Overview

Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at South Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.