Dr. Andrew Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at South Overland Park7840 W 165th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 676-7585
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 205, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-7585Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Internal Medicine12140 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (816) 943-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Green for my very 1st time on 7/10/20. It was hard to get in to see him due to Covid-19. He was excellent and very knowledgeable. I was thinking of going back to my old endocrinologist I've been with since 2014 who left the group. I said, no, I am staying with Dr. GREEN. I have a feeling I am going to start feeling a lot better. He was very thorough. We talked. I liked him.
About Dr. Andrew Green, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University Penn Med Center
- Evanston Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
