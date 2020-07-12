See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Andrew Green, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at South Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Endocrinology at South Overland Park
    7840 W 165th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 676-7585
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission
    7450 Kessler St Ste 205, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 676-7585
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Kansas City Internal Medicine
    12140 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 943-0706

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jul 12, 2020
    I saw Dr. Green for my very 1st time on 7/10/20. It was hard to get in to see him due to Covid-19. He was excellent and very knowledgeable. I was thinking of going back to my old endocrinologist I've been with since 2014 who left the group. I said, no, I am staying with Dr. GREEN. I have a feeling I am going to start feeling a lot better. He was very thorough. We talked. I liked him.
    Jacqueline — Jul 12, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255325791
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    • University Penn Med Center
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
