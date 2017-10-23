Dr. Andrew Grande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Grande, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Grande, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
1
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-3122
2
University of Minnesota516 Delaware St SE # Clinic, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 visits/surgeries with Dr Grande. I am need of a 3rd for my Trigeminal issue but cannot go back to him as my insurance is no longer accepted ( Health Partners ) I'm sad beyond belief as my 2 surgeries with him were awesome. He is the king of being very personable, awesome listener, he got the job done for me. I could not have been any happier.
About Dr. Andrew Grande, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629289939
Education & Certifications
- Ludwig-Maximilian Universitat
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- st. olaf college
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grande has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.
