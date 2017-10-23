Overview

Dr. Andrew Grande, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Grande works at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.