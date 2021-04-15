Dr. Andrew Grainger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grainger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Grainger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Grainger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Grainger works at
Locations
Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.810 Jasonway Ave Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 442-3130
Ohiohealth Corporation6700 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 442-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grainger is very patient and considerate. He takes time to listen to our concerns. I am very grateful for his expertise and would highly recommend him for anyone who needs an oncologist.
About Dr. Andrew Grainger, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912903386
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Grainger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grainger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grainger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grainger works at
Dr. Grainger has seen patients for Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grainger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grainger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grainger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grainger, there are benefits to both methods.