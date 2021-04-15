Overview

Dr. Andrew Grainger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Grainger works at Columbus Oncology And Hematology Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.