Dr. Grade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Grade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Grade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 114, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 461-1088
-
2
Arizona Digestive Health603 W Baseline Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 461-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Grade for many years & have referred others to him. He is warm, kind, friendly & professional. I would not see any other GI doctor!
About Dr. Andrew Grade, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881655819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Gastroenterology
