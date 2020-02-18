Overview

Dr. Andrew Gottesman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center



Dr. Gottesman works at Andrew Gottesman, M.D., PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.