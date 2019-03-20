Overview

Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Gottehrer works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.