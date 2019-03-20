See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Gottehrer works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utica Park Clinic
    8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bailey Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
  • Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Mar 20, 2019
    Personable, takes time to explain complex issues. Has a detailed approach to analysis and diagnosis. He has a very good grasp of Myasthenia Gravis from personal experience with his Mother suffering from MG. He has a competent and caring staff. I felt much better upon receiving care and ongoing treatment from this medical professional. Most positive experience I have had with MD in decades!
    About Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013913359
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
    • Vanderbilt University Hospitals, Nashville, TN
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottehrer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottehrer works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gottehrer’s profile.

    Dr. Gottehrer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottehrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

