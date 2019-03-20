Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Gottehrer works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic8803 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bailey Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottehrer?
Personable, takes time to explain complex issues. Has a detailed approach to analysis and diagnosis. He has a very good grasp of Myasthenia Gravis from personal experience with his Mother suffering from MG. He has a competent and caring staff. I felt much better upon receiving care and ongoing treatment from this medical professional. Most positive experience I have had with MD in decades!
About Dr. Andrew Gottehrer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013913359
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
- Vanderbilt University Hospitals, Nashville, TN
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottehrer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottehrer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottehrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottehrer works at
Dr. Gottehrer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottehrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottehrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottehrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottehrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottehrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.