Dr. Andrew Gorman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gorman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Neurology Associates10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 377-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve met with him once had no problem like I’ve had with other Neurologist who only say to control my MD just work out
About Dr. Andrew Gorman, DO
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265403513
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
