Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Gordon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 800, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Northwest Neurology LTD.1800 Hollister Dr Ste G2, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 882-6604
Northwest Neurology Ltd.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 401, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 882-6604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He did my EMG/NCS test. He was very gentle and nice. Very knowledgeable. I definitely recommend Dr. Gordon! Staff was also friendly and nice.
- Neurology
- English
- 1508898206
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Evanston Hosp-Evanston Nwstn Hlthcare
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
