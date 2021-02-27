Dr. Andrew Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Goodman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart - Suite 5152400 Patterson St Ste 515, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 245-6489
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Dr. Goodman was great. He was patient and explained my condition and what can be done to get me back to my active life style. I look appreciate getting the answers and for him to correcting my heart problems before they get to the point of no return. Having faith and actually liking my doctor are important to me. He and his staff have exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Andrew Goodman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1275793283
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Mitral Valve Disease, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
