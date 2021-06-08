Dr. Andrew Golde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Golde, MD
Dr. Andrew Golde, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0900
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Golde for over 20 years and I trust him and his staff implicitly. They are like family.
About Dr. Andrew Golde, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Golde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golde has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golde speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.