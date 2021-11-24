Dr. Andrew Godwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Godwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Godwin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Godwin works at
Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C.224 Wall St Ste 101, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Doctor Andrew J Godwin is the best! Doctor Godwin is the best. He’s super smart, yet humble. He’s attentive, incredibly talented, friendly, and caring. My daughter has a rare gastro/vascular disorder and doctor Godwin goes above and beyond to implement life saving solutions. He leaves no stone unturned. Doctor Godwin is a strong communicator who relates well to people of all ages. He takes time to listen to questions and responds with care. He’s generous with his time and support and his medical approach is spot on. Doctor Godwin is a Godsend!
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- General Surgery
