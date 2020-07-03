Dr. Andrew Gin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Gin works at
Locations
Okwa Peds PC1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 235-9955
Andrew C Gin MD608 NW 9th St Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 682-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have been most impressed with Dr. Gin. When I first saw him, he immediately diagnosed and prescribed for my illness. He has successfully treated my illness and I couldn't be more satisfied with the process. He is very attentive to my questions and responds in a way that I understand. I couldn't be happier with my association with Dr. Gin. His office is well organized and run and is always clean. I have to give him 5 stars for his care.
About Dr. Andrew Gin, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1336110717
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gin has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gin.
