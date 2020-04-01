Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Dedham Ophthalmic Conslts/Surgn980 Washington St Ste 120, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 251-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr Gillies after receiving a recommendation for his practice. My kindergartener had accidentally stabbed me in the eye with a sharp object. I was in pain and it was in the midst of the MA business shut down due to coronavirus. Even though the office was technically closed, Dr Gillies called me back quickly asked me a series of questions and agreed to drive over an hour to get into the office that evening to make sure my eye was okay. He was smart, kind and reassuring and gave me recommendations to follow and medicine to relieve the inflammation in my eye. It speaks volumes that he would come in after hours during the middle of a massive health crisis to make sure I was okay. I would highly recommend him and will be back again for all of my annual eye Exams!
About Dr. Andrew Gillies, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillies has seen patients for Presbyopia, Blepharitis and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillies.
