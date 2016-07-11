Overview

Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Ghassemian works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.