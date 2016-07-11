Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghassemian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD
Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 870-6600
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Great bedside manner, very caring and empathetic; willing to immediately fit patients back in who are dealing with serious problems if they get worse. One of the best Doctors I haver ever seen!
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760687370
- Brody Sch Med-East Carolina U
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- UNC
- Dermatology
Dr. Ghassemian has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghassemian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
