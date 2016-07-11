See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Ghassemian works at Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Audrey Echt Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    10931 Raven Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rex Hospital
  WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedCost
    National Elevator
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 11, 2016
    Great bedside manner, very caring and empathetic; willing to immediately fit patients back in who are dealing with serious problems if they get worse. One of the best Doctors I haver ever seen!
    Amy D in Raleigh, NC — Jul 11, 2016
    About Dr. Andrew Ghassemian, MD

    Dermatology
    17 years of experience
    English
    1760687370
    Education & Certifications

    Brody Sch Med-East Carolina U
    THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
    UNC
    Dermatology
