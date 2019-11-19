See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orange, CA
Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.

Dr. Germanovich works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center
    1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 598-1745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chapman Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Diseases Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Hypomagnesemia, Type 4, Renal Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO
    About Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1043479835
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Germanovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germanovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germanovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germanovich works at Restore Orthopedics and Spine Center in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Germanovich’s profile.

    Dr. Germanovich has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germanovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Germanovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germanovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

