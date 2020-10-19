Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Gentry, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gentry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bozeman, MT.
Dr. Gentry works at
Locations
The Gi Clinic931 Highland Blvd Ste 3350, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5336
Bozeman Health915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-5336
- 3 875 S Cottonwood Rd Fl 2, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 414-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- St. James Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication, consultation, and explaining of diagnosis, care plan.
About Dr. Andrew Gentry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
