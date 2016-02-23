Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO
Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Gelven works at
SSM Health Medical Group1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-8455
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelven?
I had severe pain in my knees.... Both at different times....Dr. Gelven gave me the usual cortisone shots, but the only worked for a few weeks. He recommended a different type of Shots. Using Chicken Combs??? I was in such pain I agreed ... I walked in the office the day of the procedure.. using a cane ... I walked out a half an hour later after the procedure normally and no cane and NO pain???? It's been over 8 months and still no pain!!! I Highly recommend Dr. Gelven..
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982718268
- Atlanta Sports Medicine and Cartilage Restoration Fellowship
- Des Peres Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Columbia College, Columbia, Mo
Dr. Gelven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelven has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.