Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO

Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Gelven works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1601 Wentzville Pkwy Ste 117, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-8455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Andrew Gelven, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982718268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Atlanta Sports Medicine and Cartilage Restoration Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College, Columbia, Mo
    Undergraduate School

