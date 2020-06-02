Dr. Andrew Gellady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gellady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gellady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gellady works at
Locations
Andrew M Gellady MD PA4738 Grand Blvd Ste C, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 807-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff was recommended by a friend I've been with him for almost 3 years now trust him and his daughter explains everything very thorough and just a great all-around experience every time you go is office staff is fantastic
About Dr. Andrew Gellady, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1750374732
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
