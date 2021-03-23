Overview

Dr. Andrew Geddes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. Geddes works at Swedish American Immediate Care in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.