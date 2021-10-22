Overview

Dr. Andrew Gaut, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Gaut works at Warren Clinic Otolaryngology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.