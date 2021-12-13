See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gassman works at PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PRMA Plastic Surgery
    9635 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Ptosis

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2021
    I flew into town for surgery. Best decision I have made in a very long time. He and staff were excellent. He is at top and of his game
    — Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932363157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gassman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gassman works at PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gassman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

