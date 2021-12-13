Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gassman works at
Locations
-
1
PRMA Plastic Surgery9635 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gassman?
I flew into town for surgery. Best decision I have made in a very long time. He and staff were excellent. He is at top and of his game
About Dr. Andrew Gassman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932363157
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gassman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gassman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.