Dr. Andrew Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Garber, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Garber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Garber works at
Locations
-
1
New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center17 Riverside St Ste 101, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 883-0091
-
2
New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center9 Washington Pl Ste 101, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 883-0091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center31 Stiles Rd Ste 2300, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 883-0091Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garber?
Truly a patient’s Doctor
About Dr. Andrew Garber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912340472
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garber works at
Dr. Garber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.