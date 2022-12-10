Overview

Dr. Andrew Garber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Garber works at New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Bedford, NH, Salem, NH and Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.